The cast and crew of the Malayalam film 'Harivarasanam' joined the Kerala government's 'Operation Toofan' anti-drug campaign, taking a pledge. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala highlighted the initiative's success, with over 5,000 arrests.

The cast and crew of the upcoming Malayalam film 'Harivarasanam', starring Saiju Kurup, joined the Keralam government's anti-drug campaign. They took the 'Thoofan Warriors' pledge against drug abuse as part of the state government's anti-narcotics initiative. The campaign was inaugurated by Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala at Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram. During the event, the film's entire cast and technical crew pledged their support to the government's campaign aimed at raising awareness against drug abuse and promoting a drug-free society.

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'Operation Toofan' a Total Fight, Says Minister

On Tuesday, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala reiterated the state government's commitment to eradicating the drug menace through "Operation Toofan", asserting that narcotics gangs would not be allowed to operate in the state and dismissing attempts to link the anti-drug drive with a meeting allegedly attended by accused persons in criminal cases.

Speaking to ANI, Chennithala said the police were carrying out an intensive crackdown against the narcotics network across Keralam. "This is a total fight against the narcotics gangs operating in Keralam. We will not allow them to operate on the soil of Keralam. The Keralam Police are very determined. They are committed to ensuring that drugs have no place in Keralam society. That is why the government has launched a programme called Operation Toofan," he said.

Highlighting the progress of the campaign, the minister said the initiative had received public support and yielded significant results."They are appreciating the government's bold initiative. Crores of rupees worth of narcotic substances have been seized by the police. More than 5,000 people have been arrested, and 4,500 cases have been registered," Chennithala said.

Minister Dismisses Allegations of Political Links

Responding to allegations that several accused in criminal cases had attended a meeting organised by MP K Sudhakaran in Kochi in support of Operation Toofan, the Home Minister said he had no information about such a gathering and clarified that it had no connection with the government's anti-drug campaign.

"Do you really think the Home Department would convene such a meeting? I have no information about it. I don't know whose meeting it was, who called it, or who attended it. Meetings related to Operation Toofan are convened only by police officials... It should not be linked to Operation Toofan. No one can derail or weaken Operation Toofan. We will continue the operation with full strength," he said.

Kerala Intensifies Anti-Drug Campaign

The remarks come days after the Keralam government intensified its anti-drug campaign on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Earlier, Chief Minister VD Satheeshan flagged off an anti-drug awareness rally in Thiruvananthapuram, while Excise and Cooperation Minister M Liju said the state had launched India's first portal for narcotics-related information and de-addiction registration.

According to police data, Keralam registered 36,314 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, up from 27,530 cases in 2024, reflecting the state's continued efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse.