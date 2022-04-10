Did Ranbir Kapoor lose his virginity at 15?

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s, take a look at five times when the Kapoor lad made headlines for his controversial statements, including one where he revealed about losing his virginity at an early age, reportedly.

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the few actors who have managed to make a safe distance from social media, in times when most of the celebrities are using it as a tool to promote not only their films but also to let their fans feel closer to them. Even though his mother Neetu Kapoor and now to-be wife Alia Bhatt are frequent on social media, particularly Instagram, Ranbir is far from making his debut. However, despite keeping a low profile which is far from social media, there have been quite a few incidences wherein Ranbir Kapoor has spoken his heart out and ended up giving some controversial statements. The Kapoor lad who is set to tie the knot with his ladylove Alia, next week, once revealed he lost his virginity during his teenage days.

Image: Getty Images

Ranbir Kapoor on losing his virginity: Many would remember that Ranbir went on confessing during a magazine interview that he lost his virginity at the age of 15, reportedly. Not only this, the Brahmastra actor also spoke about marijuana, cigarettes and alcohol. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Here’s where the couple plans to host their reception

Ranbir Kapoor on his nicotine addiction: Did only Ranbir lost his virginity at 15, but he also became a nicotine addict. During the promotions of ‘Sanju’, Ranbir spoke of his own nicotine addiction saying. In an interview to a magazine, Ranbir confessed he became addict since the age of 15. He further said that he tried to quit it for months but was back at rolling cigarettes, reportedly.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

When he accepted, he was cheating: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone made one of the hottest couples in those days. However, their relationship came down falling and reports started doing rounds about Ranbir cheating on Deepika. While Ranbir kept mum on it for the longest, he once reportedly confessed that he had cheated “out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness”. Cut to present, the ‘Rockstar’ is now all set to marry his beau Alia Bhatt. ALSO READ: Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra’s release date

Ranbir Kapoor on his parents “troubled marriage”: Back in the year 2011 when Ranbir Kapoor was barely a few films old, the actor made headlines with his comments over his parents’ (Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) marriage. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the actor reportedly said, “Sometimes the fights would get really bad. I would be sitting on the steps, my head between my knees, till five or six in the morning, waiting for them to stop. My parents had a very troubled marriage for a long time, and I was caught in the middle because I was there. Mom tried to make sure it didn’t affect us. She did that by being open about it, which was good. But let’s just say I didn’t grow up with any rose-tinted illusions about love. I learned the hard way how complicated a relationship between a man and woman could be."

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram