Rambha Returns to India: Why the Actress Back from Canada Despite Rs 2,000 Cr Assets?
Actress Rambha, who shone brightly in South and Bollywood cinema, got married in 2010 and settled abroad. Since then, she has stayed away from the film industry. But now, there's some new news. Check it out..!
Once upon a time, just hearing actress Rambha's name was enough to send a jolt through boys' hearts. She was a rare beauty of her era, dazzling on screen with her charm.
In her time, from the 90s to 2010, Rambha shared the screen with almost all top actors. Mostly seen in glamorous roles, she also appeared in films with strong, performance-driven parts.
Rambha has acted with stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Suriya, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi. She is also a familiar face to Kannada audiences, having worked with Shivarajkumar and Ravichandran.
The news that this actress's assets are worth a whopping 2000 crores is now a big deal. At a recent film festival, Kalaipuri S. Thanu revealed this secret about her wealth and husband.
This 90s star married Canada-based Indrakumar Pathmanathan in 2010. They have 3 kids who are now grown up. So, Rambha wants to act again. This isn't a rumor; she said it herself.
At the film festival, Rambha said, 'My children are grown up now. I have finished my essential responsibilities. Now I can act in movies again.'
She said she'll return to acting if she gets the right opportunity. The ball is now in the film industry's court. If they offer her a good role, she's ready to come back.
So, after 15 years, Rambha's fans might see her on screen again. If directors create a suitable role for her and she accepts, fans can once again watch her on the big screen.
This is the current story of the yesteryear beauty, actress Rambha. You might see her in movies or serials soon. For now, enjoy the photos in this gallery.
