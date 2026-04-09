The upcoming mythological drama 'Ramayana' reportedly has a budget of around ₹4000 crore. Namit Malhotra is producing it. The film stars Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Mata Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman. The film will release in two parts. The first part is set for a Diwali release this year, and the second part will release on Diwali 2027.

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