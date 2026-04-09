Ramayana Update: Nitesh Tiwari Opens Up About Yash's Ravana In Film; Read On
Ramayana Update: Nitesh Tiwari says his 'Ramayana' will show Ravana as more than just a villain. He plans to portray him as a great and complex character. Tiwari revealed this, adding that film's Ravana will serve as a lesson about ego and revenge
Ravana, but with a fresh new twist
According to a Hindustan Times report, director Nitesh Tiwari said his 'Ramayana' won't show Ravana as a typical villain. He explained that the character has many layers, which will be presented from a fresh perspective.
‘Ravana had many good qualities too’
Nitesh Tiwari pointed out Ravana's many sides. "He was a great warrior, a skilled musician, a scholar, a kind king, and a huge devotee of Lord Shiva. He wasn't just a black-and-white character," Tiwari said.
A big lesson hidden in Ravana's story
"For us, it's important to show all of Ravana's aspects because there's a big lesson hidden there," Nitesh Tiwari stated. "No matter how many good qualities you have, if you operate with revenge and ego, you know what the end result is."
More than just a visual spectacle
Nitesh Tiwari shared that 'Ramayana' will not just be a visual treat but will also give equal importance to emotions. He also promised that Lanka and Ayodhya will be shown in a way that has never been seen before.
The star cast, budget, and release date
The upcoming mythological drama 'Ramayana' reportedly has a budget of around ₹4000 crore. Namit Malhotra is producing it. The film stars Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Mata Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman. The film will release in two parts. The first part is set for a Diwali release this year, and the second part will release on Diwali 2027.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees First Drop; Collects THIS Much
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.