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Sai Pallavi as Sita in the film Ramayana

The new Ramayana film, being made on a massive ₹4000 crore budget, will reportedly have 18 stars. The movie will release in two parts, with Sai Pallavi playing the role of Sita. We got a small glimpse of her in the recently revealed teaser. Amid all this buzz, let's find out which actresses played Sita in the last 100 years of Indian cinema, and who was the very first.