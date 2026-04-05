Ramayana Movie: Sai Pallavi Played Sita; Here's Who Played The Role Before Her
Ever since the teaser for Ramayana dropped, it's been the talk of the town. Fans are super excited to watch the film. In Nitesh Tiwari's version, Sai Pallavi is playing Sita. So, let's take a look at all the heroines who played Sita before her
Sai Pallavi as Sita in the film Ramayana
Who was Indian cinema's first Sita?
Back when Indian cinema was just starting, women were not allowed to act. Because of this, even female roles were played by men. The first film based on the Ramayana was 'Lanka Dahan' in 1917. In this movie, actor Anna Salunke played the role of Sita. What's more, he even played the role of Ram in the same film!
Who was the first actress to play Sita on screen?
Who played the character of Sita in regional cinema?
Sita's character became a hit on TV
The character of Sita became a huge hit on TV serials. Deepika Chikhlia gained household fame playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. Besides Deepika, actresses like Debina Bonnerjee, Madirakshi Mundle, Rubina Dilaik, Rina Kapoor, Neha Sargam, and Shilpa Mukherjee have also played Sita in different serials.
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