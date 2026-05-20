The making of “Dola Re Dola” was far from glamorous behind the scenes. At the time, Madhuri Dixit was four months pregnant with her first child, yet she never allowed her condition to become an excuse on set. Despite dealing with dizziness and fever, she continued filming demanding dance portions without asking for any leniency.

One particular sequence became especially challenging — the graceful spin-and-drop movement that audiences still remember today. What looked effortless onscreen reportedly took nearly 13 hours to perfect. From morning till late night, Madhuri repeated the move over and over again, even as the constant spinning left her disoriented.

Her commitment stunned the crew because she continued shooting with the same intensity she was known for throughout her career.