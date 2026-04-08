Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra expressed gratitude for the 'overwhelming' response to the film's first glimpse, calling it humbling. He affirmed the team is listening to feedback and striving to deliver the best for the epic, releasing this Diwali.

'Ramayana' Producer on Overwhelming Response

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ramayana' on Tuesday. Taking to his X handle, producer Namit Malhotra called the response towards the glimpse "overwhelming, inspiring and humbling." "The response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Rama continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care."

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He continued, "The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energised to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department."

The producer also highlighted that they have been paying attention to the feedback from the fans. Namit Malhotra writes, "We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honouring it with the reverence it holds. This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud is what drives me forward every single day. "

While building the anticipation, he also adds, "What you've seen so far is just the beginning... we are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history."

🕉️ pic.twitter.com/gtF7GqoiuZ — Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) April 7, 2026

First Glimpse Details

The makers unveiled a special glimpse on Thursday, introducing Ranbir as Lord Rama. The teaser for 'Ramayana: The Introduction' gives fans a first look at Ranbir in his role. Ravi Dubey and Sai Pallavi appear only briefly in a few shots, along with glimpses of Ravana's kingdom.

The video, titled Rama, mainly focuses on the journey and adventures of Lord Rama. The visuals stand out for their grand scale and impressive appeal.

About the Epic Project

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema.

Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film revolves around the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It follows his journey as a prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle with Ravana.

Stellar Cast and Release Schedule

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

The first part of 'Ramayana' is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027. (ANI)