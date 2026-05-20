Gauri Khan's uncle shared this emotional story about Shah Rukh Khan and his beloved dog, Chewbacca, during their time together.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has a strong affinity with animals. According to rumours, he has had various pet dogs, including Dash (a Japanese Chin), Hulk (a Labrador), Kai, and Juicy (a Maltese). According to reports, he was so emotionally devoted to his dogs that he would chat to them anytime he was feeling depressed.

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Recently, an old video surfaced on social media in which Gauri Khan's uncle describes an incident: how, late one night, Shah Rukh Khan had his beloved dog's grave dug up to retrieve the body because he wanted the dog buried closer to his house.

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What did Gauri Khan's uncle say?

Gauri's uncle adds in the video, 'Gauri is my niece, my eldest sister's daughter. I had given her a dog, a Chinese Pekingese. Shah Rukh, too, developed a profound affection for the dog. SRK was away on a film project when something occurred to the dog, causing it to die. The domestic staff wrapped the dog in a nice cloth and took it down to the beach. They dug a hole and buried it on the spot.

He said, 'When Shah Rukh Khan arrived home after midnight, he enquired about the dog. He was told that it was already buried. At 2:30 a.m., he awakened the staff and ordered, 'Show me precisely where you laid him to rest.' They dug up the grave, returned the dog's body to the home, laid it in the backyard courtyard, and marked the location. He even wept. He addressed them, saying, 'How could you simply put aside my dog like that?' He is to stay with us, whether he is living or dead.''

Gauri Khan posted a flashback photo on her Instagram of herself, Shah Rukh Khan, and their cat from several years ago. This was most likely the same Chinese Pekingese dog referenced by Gauri's uncle in the now-viral video.

Shah Rukh's Work Front

On the job front, Shah Rukh Khan is presently filming King. Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan will play significant parts in the film.