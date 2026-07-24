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Ramayana Trailer Release: Namit Malhotra CONFIRMS Postponing Launch; To Prepare Global Rollout With Sony Pictures
The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been postponed just hours before its scheduled unveiling. Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed the delay, saying the film's first trailer will now be launched globally at a later date
Ramayana Trailer Launch Delayed for a Bigger Global Release
Fans eagerly waiting for the first look of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will have to wait a little longer. Just hours before the planned trailer launch during San Diego Comic-Con, producer Namit Malhotra announced that the makers have postponed its release.
Sharing the update on Instagram, Malhotra revealed that the decision follows the film's partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. He said the trailer will now be launched worldwide at a later date, allowing the epic to receive a truly global introduction.
Calling it a proud moment for Indian cinema, Malhotra said Ramayana will be presented to international audiences on the scale of a major Hollywood release. He added that the film aims to showcase India's rich mythology and storytelling tradition to viewers across the world while thanking fans for their continued support.
Rs 4,000 Crore Budget Makes Ramayana One of India's Biggest Films
Ramayana is being mounted on an unprecedented scale with a reported budget of around Rs 4,000 crore for both parts combined. Speaking earlier about the project, Namit Malhotra said the film has been in development for over six years and was initially considered too ambitious by many.
He explained that the combined production cost is close to 500 million US dollars, making it one of the largest cinematic ventures ever undertaken by an Indian filmmaker. According to Malhotra, the goal is to create a world-class adaptation of the Indian epic while maintaining financial discipline despite its massive scale.
AR Rahman-Hans Zimmer Collaboration and Release Timeline
The film also marks the first-ever collaboration between Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. Rahman recently described the project as both exciting and challenging, saying the team is trying to create fresh music for a story that is deeply familiar to Indian audiences while also making it appealing to viewers worldwide.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in key roles. The epic will be released in two parts, with the first instalment arriving worldwide during Diwali 2026, followed by the second chapter in Diwali 2027.
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