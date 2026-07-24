Fans eagerly waiting for the first look of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will have to wait a little longer. Just hours before the planned trailer launch during San Diego Comic-Con, producer Namit Malhotra announced that the makers have postponed its release.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Malhotra revealed that the decision follows the film's partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. He said the trailer will now be launched worldwide at a later date, allowing the epic to receive a truly global introduction.

Calling it a proud moment for Indian cinema, Malhotra said Ramayana will be presented to international audiences on the scale of a major Hollywood release. He added that the film aims to showcase India's rich mythology and storytelling tradition to viewers across the world while thanking fans for their continued support.