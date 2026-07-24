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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's Final Film Registers Powerful Rs 78.27 Crore Worldwide Opening
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's final theatrical release, Jana Nayagan, has kicked off its box office journey on a strong note. The H. Vinoth directorial earned Rs 41 crore net in India on its opening day
Jana Nayagan opens with a strong Rs 41 crore in India
Thalapathy Vijay's swansong as a lead actor has made an impressive start at the box office. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 41 crore net across India on its opening day. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, with the Tamil version driving the majority of the earnings.
The film recorded a domestic gross of Rs 48.27 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 30 crore. This pushed its worldwide opening-day gross to an impressive Rs 78.27 crore, giving the film a solid launch despite mixed critical reviews.
Tamil version dominates as Tamil Nadu leads collections
The Tamil version emerged as the biggest contributor, earning Rs 36.50 crore of the total India net collection. The Telugu version added Rs 2.75 crore, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.75 crore.
Occupancy remained strongest in Tamil Nadu, where the film registered an overall occupancy of 68.31 percent. Morning and night shows attracted the highest footfall, reflecting Vijay's massive fan following in the state.
State-wise, Tamil Nadu generated Rs 24 crore in gross collections, followed by Karnataka with Rs 11.25 crore and Kerala with Rs 5.52 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 4 crore, while the rest of India contributed Rs 3.50 crore to the domestic gross total.
Vijay's performance wins praise despite mixed reviews
Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay as Vetri Kondan, a former police officer determined to fulfill a promise by training his adopted daughter Viji, played by Mamitha Baiju, to become a soldier. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist John Himler, whose mission to create unrest sets up the film's central conflict.
While critics pointed out that the screenplay tries to cover too many social and political issues, many praised Vijay's sincere performance and commanding screen presence. Anirudh Ravichander's background score also received appreciation for elevating several key moments.
Audience reactions have largely described the film as an entertaining commercial action drama, even if it has narrative flaws. With no major releases challenging it at the box office, Jana Nayagan is expected to maintain momentum and post stronger numbers over its opening weekend.
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