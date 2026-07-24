Thalapathy Vijay's swansong as a lead actor has made an impressive start at the box office. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 41 crore net across India on its opening day. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, with the Tamil version driving the majority of the earnings.

The film recorded a domestic gross of Rs 48.27 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 30 crore. This pushed its worldwide opening-day gross to an impressive Rs 78.27 crore, giving the film a solid launch despite mixed critical reviews.