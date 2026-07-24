The trailer launch for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's mythological epic 'Ramayana' has been postponed. Producer Namit Malhotra announced a partnership with Sony Pictures for a grand international release, leading to the delay of the trailer.

The much-awaited trailer launch of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer mythological epic 'Ramayana' has been postponed. Confirming the delay, producer Namit Malhotra revealed that Sony Pictures has come on board as the film's international distributor, setting the stage to mount it on a grand scale.

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Producer Confirms Partnership with Sony Pictures

"TODAY IS A VERY SPECIAL MOMENT FOR OUR RAMAUANA, MY DREAM OF TAKING RAMAYANA TO THE WORLD IS NOW A REALITY WITH OUR PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT. IN LIGHT OF THE ABOVE WE WILL BE LAUNCHING OUR TRAILER NOW GLOBALLY AT A LATER DATE," Malhotra said in the statement.

Calling it a "moment of great pride", he added that 'Ramayana' will be shown to the entire world like any other major Hollywood film.

"THIS IS SPECIAL AS IT OPENS THE DOOR FOR PEOPLE OF THE WORLD TO DISCOVER THE RICHNESS OF OUR CULTURE AND OUR STORIES WITH RENEWED PRIDE AND ENTHUSIASM," Namit Malhotra added.

He also went on to express gratitude to fans for their support, further giving a shoutout to the Indian youth. "I THANK ALL THE FANS AND THE BELIEVERS OF RAMAYANA TO HELP MAKE THIS HAPPEN. THE YOUTH OF OUR COUNTRY ARE OUR FUTURE. LET'S ALL DO THE BEST WE CAN TO PROTECT OUR FUTURE," the statement read.

As previously announced by the makers, the trailer for 'Ramayana' was scheduled for a worldwide premiere on July 24.

Ramayana Team at San Diego Comic-Con

Meanwhile, the 'Ramayana' team made a high-profile appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con, where lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, took part in a special panel.

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At the event, they spoke about the film's vision, its scale, and the efforts that have gone into bringing the timeless epic to the big screen.

About the Film 'Ramayana'

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of the Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG, Ramayana has generated significant buzz since its announcement.

Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film follows the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It traces his journey as the prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle against Ravana.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The music for the film has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

(ANI)