Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers celebrated the release of Vijay's 'final' film 'Jana Nayagan'. The movie opened in over 1,000 theatres after a months-long delay due to CBFC certification issues over potentially sensitive scenes.

TVK Cadre Celebrate Release of Vijay's 'Final' Film

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers and Vijay fans celebrated the release of 'Jana Nayagan' on Thursday by distributing sweets outside theatres across Ramanathapuram, as the actor's 'final' film opened in more than 1,000 theatres across the state.

The celebrations were witnessed at several cinema halls, where party functionaries greeted moviegoers and marked the long-awaited release after months of delay. In Ramanathapuram, a large number of TVK executives led by district secretary Malarvizhi Jayapala distributed sweets to people arriving to watch the film at a theatre, joining fans in celebrating the film's release.

Months of Delay Over Certification Issues

'Jana Nayagan' was originally scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9 but was postponed after running into certification issues. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) held back the film's certification over concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments, resulting in a delay of several months and disappointing Vijay's fans.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Directed by H Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

A Political-Action Swansong

A political action drama, 'Jana Nayagan' is billed as Vijay's final film before he shifts his complete focus to politics. Over a career spanning more than three decades, the actor has delivered several blockbuster films, including Leo, Bigil, Ghilli and Pokkiri, making Jana Nayagan a landmark release for his fans.