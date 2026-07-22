Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi's 7 Skincare Secrets for a Natural, Glowing Skin
Want to have glowing skin like Sai Pallavi? Know her simple tricks and tips to nail that healthy glow. Keep scrolling to know more.
Of glowing and growing!
Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning presence and impeccable acting skills. She is all set to meet he fans in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, embracing the role of Sita. If you love her fresh skin and glowing look. Then take a look at her skincare tips.
Clean diet
Sai loves to follow simple, clean diet. Because your skin is what you eat. “I only take healthy foods which not only help me to maintain my beauty but make both the inside and the outside of the body shine,” she told a media portal.
No to synthetic products
“I never use products like shampoo, or soap mixed with synthetic chemicals to care for my hair and skin. I have been using products like natural cacti for hair and body. I do not even do hair coloring on my hair for the cinema. I am acting with natural hair,” she added.
Moving your body is a must!
Sai swears by a good exercise routine to make her feel fit, energized, and positive. Taking care of one's mental health is equally important, and there's no denying that.
Hydration is the key
Sai Pallavi drinks a lot of water to keep herself and her skin hydrated. It is a known fact that water keeps the body rejuvenated as well as helps retain the elasticity of the skin.
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