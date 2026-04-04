3 5 Image Credit : Instagram@surabhi_das22

Ranbir never broke character, says Surabhi Das

According to Surabhi Das, “I never saw him come out of his character. Even when the cameras were not rolling, he remained in his character. When he came on set, he had this energy. You can't help but look at him. He looks very good. And his aura is such that you feel like God is standing in front of you.”