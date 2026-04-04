Who Is Surabhi Das? Meet the Actress Playing Sita’s Sister in Ramayana
The teaser of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has created massive buzz. While Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi lead as Ram and Sita, another actress is grabbing attention for playing Sita’s sister in the film.
The actress playing Sita's sister in 'Ramayana'
Surabhi Das was all praise for Ranbir Kapoor
Surabhi Das spoke to Bollywood Hungama and had only good things to say about Ranbir Kapoor. She said, "He is very introverted, calm, and quiet. The character of Ram is very dignified. If you are like that in real life, it becomes very easy to get into this character. He used to do his scenes with full dedication."
Ranbir never broke character, says Surabhi Das
Surabhi Das also praised Sai Pallavi
During the interview, Surabhi Das also praised Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in 'Ramayana'. According to her, Sai is a lovely person and explained the South Indian film industry very well whenever she asked. Surabhi said, "Our outfits, especially the lehengas, were quite heavy. On top of that, we wore jewellery, so it was difficult to manage. She guided me very well on how I could take my steps." Surabhi also praised Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman, calling him a down-to-earth person.
Who is Surabhi Das?
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