Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram and Yash's Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana earned high praise at its Los Angeles premiere on October 27, 2026. Early reviews highlight the film's grand spectacle, strong performances, and colossal visuals, leaving audiences wanting more.

Ramayana Goes Global! Yes, the magnum opus, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, premiered in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026. The film immediately drew strong early praise. Audiences now eagerly await its wider release. The world premiere unfolded at the David Geffen Theatre inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. It generated significant buzz, promising a grand cinematic experience. Initial reactions show strong performances from its lead actors. They also commend the film's ambitious scale.

November 5, 2026 brings the global theatrical release. The LA premiere marked a key step before this. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra crafted this mythological epic. It adapts Valmiki's Ramayana. Filmmakers structured the story as a two-part series.

Early Reviews and Audience Enthusiasm

"A grand spectacle"—that's how early viewers described Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The first wave of reviews from the LA premiere indicates overwhelmingly positive reception. Social media users praised its immersive experience. "Rama's Screen" on X lauded the film as "spectacular," citing "colossal" visuals, dances, music, and action. Others echoed this sentiment. Some even compared its grand scale favourably to "Lord Of The Rings."

Yash, portraying the formidable Ravana, ignited fervent fan reactions on the red carpet. Fans chanted "Ravana, Ravana" as he arrived with his wife. Ranbir Kapoor also captured considerable attention. Supporters called out "RK" when he appeared. Theresa Simoni, another social media user, said Kapoor's Lord Rama portrayal "moved [her] to tears," calling it an "unforgettable experience." Many viewers on platforms like Letterboxd reportedly gave the film five stars, praising performances, emotional depth, music, and visual effects.

Performances and Film's Vibe

"Sublime" and "pure"—critics widely acclaimed Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Ram with these words. They noted his "serious talent" in embodying the revered character. Viewers highlighted Yash's portrayal of Ravana as "magnetic" and "superb," especially during his introduction scenes. Critics also praised Sai Pallavi, who essays Goddess Sita. They called her "solid" and a "surprise package" in the ensemble. The film also features Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, among other notable actors.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Plot and Production Details

Two parts make up this epic. The first installment concludes with a "shocking cliffhanger." This narrative choice leaves viewers wanting more, ensuring sustained engagement. Audiences now await the second part, which will release in 2027 or 2028. The Hindi version is approximately 30 minutes longer than its English-dubbed counterpart. This offers a more extensive viewing experience for original language enthusiasts.

Rs 4,000 crore—that's the estimated combined budget for both parts. This positions Ramayana as one of India's most expensive films ever. During its grand production, director Nitesh Tiwari addressed recent speculations about Artificial Intelligence (AI) use in dubbing. He clarified filmmakers exclusively utilised AI for lip-syncing, facilitating multilingual releases. This ensured they kept the actors' original artistic voices intact. Theatrical releases across various languages, including IMAX presentations, show the filmmakers' ambition for a large-scale global rollout.

What Lies Ahead

November 5, 2026, marks the worldwide theatrical release. The Los Angeles premiere's initial positive reception sets a promising tone. The coming days will reveal if broader critical and public responses mirror the enthusiasm.