Ranbir Kapoor to Yash: Cast fees of stars from Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'
The title announcement video for the Ramayana film has been approved by the censor board. From Ranbir Kapoor to Sai Pallavi, find out the star cast's fees
| Published : May 06 2025, 01:10 PM
1 Min read
Title announcement video approved by censor board
Nitesh Tiwari's mythological film Ramayana's title announcement video recently received a green signal from the censor board. The release date is yet to be revealed. Let's explore the film's star cast fees.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram. Reports suggest he's charging 75 crores for the first part and 225 crores for all three parts.
Yash
Superstar Yash will portray Ravan. He received 50 crores for this role and 150 crores for all three parts.
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman and will reportedly receive 20 crores.
Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi plays Sita and is receiving 3 crores for this part and 6 crores for all three.
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey will play Lakshman and is charging between 2-4 crores.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Ravan's sister, Shurpanakha, for 1-2 crores.
Kunal Kapoor
Kunal Kapoor will play Lord Indra and is also receiving crores in fees.
