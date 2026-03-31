Ramayana Cast Reveal: Meet 7 heroines of Nitesh Tiwari's ₹4000 crore film; Read On
Ramayana Cast: Director Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film 'Ramayana' is all set to reveal Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Ram on April 2. This massive film, with a budget of around ₹4000 crore, features a stellar female cast
1. Sai Pallavi
2. Lara Dutta
Role: Kaikeyi Age: 47 Lara Dutta is a well-known Bollywood actress. She has been part of hit films like 'No Entry', 'Bhagam Bhag', and 'Housefull'. Last seen in 'Ishq-E-Nadaan', Lara's upcoming projects include 'Welcome To The Jungle' and 'Suryast', apart from 'Ramayana'.
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3. Kajal Aggarwal
4. Rakul Preet Singh
Role: Surpanakha Age: 35 Rakul Preet Singh works across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. She was last seen with Ajay Devgn in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. Her upcoming films include 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' and 'Indian 3', besides 'Ramayana'.
5. Indira Krishnan
6. Sheeba Chaddha
7. Sonia Balani
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