'Ramayana' will be released in two parts. The first part will hit theatres on Diwali 2026, while the second part is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release. According to reports, the combined budget for both parts is approximately ₹4000 crore. The makers are constantly sharing new updates to keep the buzz and excitement going.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Fails To Beat Pushpa 2 Record; Read On