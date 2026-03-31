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Ramayana Teaser: Movie Glimpse, CBFC Details For Ranbir Kapoor Film Revealed; Check Here
Director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana' is ready with the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The teaser, set to release on April 2, has already gotten the green light from the Censor Board. Find out how long this teaser will be
A Big Surprise on Hanuman Jayanti
'Rama' Glimpse Gets a 'U' Certificate
'Ramayana's' new asset, the 'Rama' glimpse, is now all set for release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave it a 'U' certificate on March 30. This means the video is suitable for all age groups, which will strengthen the film's reach among family audiences.
How Long Will the 'Ramayana' Teaser Be?
Big Names in the 'Ramayana' Star Cast
In 'Ramayana', Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Mata Sita. Yash will appear as Ravan, and Sunny Deol will be seen in the role of Hanuman. Ravi Dubey is playing the character of Lakshman.
Ramayana's Strong Team and International Music
'Ramayana' to Release in Two Parts
'Ramayana' will be released in two parts. The first part will hit theatres on Diwali 2026, while the second part is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release. According to reports, the combined budget for both parts is approximately ₹4000 crore. The makers are constantly sharing new updates to keep the buzz and excitement going.
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