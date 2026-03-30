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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Fails To Beat Pushpa 2 Record; Read On
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge just missed its chance to break another record for its 2nd Sunday. But hey, it still managed to race past a massive film like 'Baahubali 2'. So, which movies made it to the top 5 list for biggest second Sunday earnings? Read
5. RRR (Telugu Pan-India Film)
- Release Date: 24 March 2022
- Nationwide 2nd Sunday Earnings: ₹52.80 crore
S.S. Rajamouli directed this epic period action drama, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The film earned a lifetime net of ₹782.20 crore in India and a worldwide gross of ₹1,230 crore.
4. Dhurandhar (Hindi Film)
- Release Date: 5 December 2025
- Nationwide 2nd Sunday Earnings: ₹58 crore
This spy action thriller features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with Akshaye Khanna playing the main villain. Aditya Dhar directed the film, which made a net collection of ₹840.20 crore in India and a worldwide gross of ₹1,307.35 crore.
3. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Telugu Pan-India Film)
- Release Date: 5 December 2025
- Nationwide 2nd Sunday Earnings: 28 April 2017
S.S. Rajamouli directed this film starring Prabhas in the lead role, with Rana Daggubati as the villain. This epic action drama earned a net of ₹1,030.42 crore in India and a worldwide gross of ₹1,788.06 crore.
2. Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi Pan-India Film)
- Release Date: 19 March 2026
- Nationwide 2nd Sunday Earnings: ₹68.10 crore
Aditya Dhar directed this spy action drama, which has Ranveer Singh in the lead and Arjun Rampal as the main villain. The film has already collected a net of ₹846.87 crore in India and a gross of ₹1,361.95 crore worldwide.
1. Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu Pan-India Film)
- Release Date: 4 December 2026
- Nationwide 2nd Sunday Earnings: ₹76.60 crore
Sukumar directed this action thriller. Allu Arjun is the lead actor, alongside artists like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film earned a net of ₹1,234.10 crore in India and a worldwide gross of ₹1,742.10 crore.
Top 5 Hindi Films by Second Sunday Collections
- Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge (2026): ₹63 crore
- Dhurandhar (2025): ₹58 crore
- Pushpa 2 The Rule (2025, Hindi Version): ₹54 crore
- Chhaava (2024): ₹41.10 crore
- Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024): ₹40.75 crore
ALSO READ: Sara Arjun Films: Dhurandhar 2's Yalina Jamali has worked with Salman, Aishwarya Before; Read On
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