On Ram Navami, makers of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' announced the next glimpse, 'Rama', will be unveiled on Hanuman Jayanti, April 2. The film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, with Part 1 releasing Diwali 2026.

'Rama' Glimpse on Hanuman Jayanti

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' shared an important announcement that left fans extremely excited. Producer Namit Malhotra took to Instagram and revealed that the next promotional asset of Ramayana will be released on Hanuman Jayanti on April 2. The next glimpse has been titled 'Rama'.

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He wrote, "Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd april, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

Stellar Cast and High Anticipation

With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana is one of the most awaited films of 2026.

Director's Vision and Release Details

Earlier, during one of the events, director Nitesh Tiwari described the project as a cultural milestone, calling it "more than a film."He said, "This is more than a film. It is a vision meant to transcend borders while honouring the soul of our culture."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. (ANI)