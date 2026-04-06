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Ramayana Cast Net Worth: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Net Worth, Lifestyle, Education; Know Here
Ramayana Cast Net Worth: Ever since director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana teaser released, the film has been in limelight. In producer Namit Malhotra's movie, Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Ram, while Yash is playing Ravaan
Ram and Ravan in the film Ramayana
Net worth of Ramayana's Ram
First, let's talk about the wealth of Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram in 'Ramayana'. According to media reports, Ranbir's net worth is around ₹350 crore. He charges between ₹50 to ₹70 crore for a single movie. He also earns a good income from endorsing several major brands.
Ranbir Kapoor's property
Ranbir Kapoor's educational qualification
Net worth of Ramayana's Ravan
Yash's property
Yash's educational qualification
KGF star Yash has studied up to the 12th grade. He completed his schooling at Mahajana High School in Mysore. After that, he enrolled in SV College in Bengaluru but dropped out to pursue a career in acting.
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