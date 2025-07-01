Image Credit : social media

When will the logo of the film Ramayan be released?

According to media reports, the logo of the ₹835 crore-budget Ramayan franchise will be digitally unveiled on July 3. It is expected to reveal all key details about the film. Reportedly, the logo launch will also reconfirm the release schedule for both parts of the movie. In another major update, the trailer for the first part is said to be ready and will run for about 3 minutes. However, fans will have to wait longer to watch it, as the film's release is still far off. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan will be released in two parts—Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.