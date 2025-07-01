- Home
- Entertainment
- Ramayan Update: Ranbir Kapoor’s epic film to unveil official logo on July 3 – Reports
Ramayan Update: Ranbir Kapoor’s epic film to unveil official logo on July 3 – Reports
Ranbir Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan have been in the spotlight for a while. While updates surface frequently, a major new development has now come to light.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Director Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been making headlines for quite some time. Fans eagerly await every update, and the film’s release is highly anticipated. Now, the biggest update has surfaced, further heightening excitement. According to reports, the makers are all set to unveil the first official logo of Ramayan. Along with this, fresh updates related to the film will also be shared soon.
When will the logo of the film Ramayan be released?
According to media reports, the logo of the ₹835 crore-budget Ramayan franchise will be digitally unveiled on July 3. It is expected to reveal all key details about the film. Reportedly, the logo launch will also reconfirm the release schedule for both parts of the movie. In another major update, the trailer for the first part is said to be ready and will run for about 3 minutes. However, fans will have to wait longer to watch it, as the film's release is still far off. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan will be released in two parts—Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.
About the star cast of the film Ramayan
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan boasts a massive star cast. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Sita. South superstar Yash will be seen as Ravana, and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chaddha, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Raina, Ramya Krishnan, Bobby Deol, and Adinath Kothare in key roles. Notably, the shooting of the film’s first part has recently been completed, adding to the excitement