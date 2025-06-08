- Home
Ramayan Cast Revealed: Ranbir Kapoor to Anil Kapoor – Who’s playing what? Find out now
Director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan has been buzzing for a while. The latest update reveals the film's star-studded cast and who's playing which iconic character.
| Published : Jun 08 2025, 10:13 AM
1 Min read
111
Image Credit : instagram
Director Nitesh Tiwari’s grand epic Ramayan, made on a massive budget, has finally revealed its star-studded cast. Here’s a look at which Bollywood celebrity is playing which iconic mythological role.
211
Image Credit : instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will play Ram and Sita, as previously revealed.
311
Image Credit : instagram
South Indian actor Yash will play Ravan, while Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman.
411
Image Credit : instagram
Arun Govil will portray King Dashrath, and TV actor Ravi Dubey will play Lakshman.
511
Image Credit : instagram
Indira Krishnan will play Kaushalya, and Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi.
611
Image Credit : instagram
Anil Kapoor will play King Janak, and Amitabh Bachchan will portray Jatayu.
711
Image Credit : instagram
Adinath Kothare will play Bharat, and Sheeba Chaddha will portray Manthara.
811
Image Credit : instagram
Bobby Deol will play Kumbhakarna, and Vijay Sethupathi will portray Vibhishana.
911
Image Credit : instagram
Vikrant Massey will play Meghnad, and Rakul Preet Singh will portray Shurpanakha.
1011
Image Credit : instagram
Kajal Aggarwal will play Queen Mandodari, and Mohit Raina will portray Lord Shiva.
1111
Image Credit : instagram
Kunal Kapoor will play Lord Indra, and Vivek Oberoi will portray Vidyutjihva.
