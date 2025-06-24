Sunny Deol confirmed playing Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, expressing excitement and nervousness. With a massive Rs. 835 crore budget, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

Last seen in his film 'Gadar 2', Sunny Deol is incredibly excited about his upcoming projects. Among them is director Nitesh Tiwari's mega-budget film 'Ramayana'. In this film, being made on a budget of approximately 835 crore rupees, Sunny Deol is playing the role of Hanuman. But he's not only nervous but also scared about playing this role. This isn't our claim, but Sunny himself revealed this during a conversation. In this conversation, he also mentioned that he will soon start shooting for 'Ramayana'.

Sunny Deol confirms his role as Hanuman in 'Ramayana'

Sunny Deol confirmed his role as Hanuman in 'Ramayana' in a conversation with Zoom and said, “Of course, I am playing the role, and it will be very exciting and fun. I am going to start shooting for this film very soon. I think it's going to be magnificent and beautiful. The truth is that I will go there and see what they have done.” In the same conversation, Sunny Deol also said that he is nervous and scared about his role in 'Ramayana'. He says, "Nervousness and fear are always there. But that's the beauty of it because you have to look within yourself to see how you take on the challenge."

Sunny Deol reveals how grand 'Ramayana' will be?

During this conversation, Sunny Deol also talked about the scale and budget of 'Ramayana'. He says, “I am sure the producers are going to do a good job because they are going to portray supernatural things properly on screen. Fingers crossed, I hope it's no less than Hollywood. 'Ramayana' has been made many times, and when this film comes on screen, and the way all the artists have joined it, I am sure they will definitely do justice to this epic, and people will be satisfied and enjoy the film.”

Sunny Deol praises Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram in the Ramayana film

Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Ram in the upcoming film 'Ramayana'. Sunny Deol praised him during the conversation. Sharing his experience of working with Ranbir, he said, "I think it's going to be good because he is a really good actor. He is completely committed to the project he takes on."

The first part of 'Ramayana' will be released in 2026 on Diwali, and the second part in 2027. The film also stars actors like Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Arun Govil in important roles.