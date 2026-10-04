Jr NTR issued a mass warning on social media against this cheap act. The actor fired back saying our land worships women as mothers and goddesses. He called it a shame that people use AI technology to drag a woman's dignity onto the streets in a culture that believes in 'Matrudevo Bhava'. He clarified that he will not spare the creators and sharers of this vulgar content under any circumstances.

The star warned of strict legal action. He also gave a thought-provoking message to netizens, saying today it is someone else, but tomorrow your own family members could become victims. He demanded the central and state governments to bring strict laws to stop these AI digital crimes. Top stars like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ram Pothineni stepped in to support NTR.