Actor Vijay Deverakonda strongly condemned the AI-morphed video of Jr NTR's song, backing the 'RRR' star's warning. Describing the act as 'insensitive' and 'lowlife,' he demanded harsh legal consequences for those responsible.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has strongly called out the AI-generated morphed video of Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR’s song ‘Chuttamalle’. In support of Jr NTR’s strong warning against the misuse of AI, Deverakonda described such acts as “insensitive.”

Vijay Deverakonda calls for harsh legal action

Vijay Deverakonda reshared the ‘RRR’ star’s tweet and wrote, “We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense.”

We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of… https://t.co/eVP6zC9DTG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 3, 2026

Deverakonda went on to point out how the creation of morphed AI videos is the “digital equivalent of sexual assault,” urging that law must treat such cases with utmost seriousness.

Jr NTR condemns 'disgusting, sick and shameless' act

Earlier in the day, Jr NTR condemned the alleged circulation of a morphed video of his song 'Chuttamalle' from his movie 'Devara: Part I' calling it "disgusting, sick and shameless".

Jr NTR expressed his displeasure over the use of AI in creating a morphed video of 'Chuttamalle' warning the alleged culprits that he would take legal action against them. He also urged the fans not to engage and called for strict government regulations on AI misuse.

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

Penning a note on his X handle, Jr NTR wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

About 'Devara Part I'

'Devara Part I' was released in 2024. It starred Jr NTR in a double role and was billed as one of the highly anticipated pan-India films of that year. It was directed by Koratala Siva. (ANI)