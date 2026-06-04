Both stars enjoy lavish lifestyles, though the scale differs considerably. Ram Charan owns several premium assets and investments that contribute to his substantial wealth. His business interests and luxury holdings have played a major role in making him one of the richest actors in the country.

Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, owns a luxurious duplex residence in Mumbai's Bandra area, reportedly valued at around Rs 65 crore. She also possesses a sprawling farmhouse near Chennai and an expensive vanity van. While her asset portfolio is impressive, it remains significantly smaller than Ram Charan's extensive wealth and investments.

When it comes to net worth, the comparison is not particularly close. With an estimated fortune of around Rs 1,500 crore, Ram Charan comfortably outpaces Janhvi Kapoor, whose wealth is estimated at Rs 82–100 crore. However it must be remembered that Janhvi Kapoor is much younger when it comes to being in movies. Ram Charan debuted as an actor in 2007 whereas Janhvi debuted in 2018. As Peddi brings the two stars together on screen, Ram Charan remains the clear winner in the wealth race, thanks to his successful blend of films, endorsements, and business ventures.