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Peddi Star Ram Charan's Family Tree Explain: How Is The Telugu Star Related To Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun
South superstar Ram Charan is making headlines for his upcoming film, Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, film is set for a worldwide release on June 5. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is in lead role, and movie has a massive budget of ₹350 crore
The family of South superstar Ram Charan
Fans are eagerly waiting to watch South actor Ram Charan's film 'Peddi'. It's a sports drama, and Ram Charan has high hopes for it. Before you watch the movie, let's take a look at Ram Charan's family background.
About Ram Charan's Konidela-Allu family
You'll be surprised to know that Ram Charan belongs to one of the wealthiest families in the South industry. The Konidela-Allu family's film journey began in 1950 with actor-producer Allu Ramalingayya. His son, Allu Aravind, then became a producer-distributor, and his daughter Surekha married Chiranjeevi, who is Ram Charan's father.
What is Ram Charan's relation to Allu Arjun?
Not many people know that Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are cousins. Actually, Ram Charan's mother, Surekha, is Allu Arjun's paternal aunt. Both Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are huge superstars in the South industry.
What is Ram Charan's relation to Pawan Kalyan?
Just so you know, Pawan Kalyan is Ram Charan's uncle—he is Chiranjeevi's younger brother. Actor-producer Nagendra Babu is also Ram Charan's uncle. And Nagendra Babu's children, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela, are Ram Charan's cousins.
Net worth of Ram Charan's Konidela-Allu family
The Konidela-Allu family's net worth is around ₹6000 crore. A major chunk of this belongs to Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun. The family owns Anjana Productions, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, Konidela Production Company, Geetha Arts, and Allu Studios.
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