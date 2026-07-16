Director Addinath Kothare and his wife, actress Urmila Kanitkar, have announced their separation after nearly 15 years of marriage. They released a joint statement confirming the amicable split and their commitment to co-parenting their daughter, Jizah.

National Award-winning director Addinath Kothare announced his separation from his wife Urmila Kanitkar, after nearly 15 years of marriage on Thursday. The couple issued a joint statement confirming they have "mutually and amicably" decided to part ways as partners. They stated they will continue to co-parent their daughter, Jizah, whom they prioritise absolutely.

Joint Statement

Sharing a note on his Instagram handle, the couple wrote, "To our friends, media, and well-wishers, after much thought and consideration, Urmilla Kanetkar and I, Addinath M Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners. While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support."

The statement requested privacy and indicated it would be their only public comment on the matter while expressing gratitude for the love recieved throughout the years. He added, "We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and the years we shared. We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives."

"In this spirit, we kindly request our friends in the media and the public to respect our privacy. This will be our only statement on this matter, and we will not be commenting further. Thank you for your continued warmth and understanding," the statement concluded. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addinath M Kothare (@adinathkothare)

Career and Personal Life

Addinath Kothare got married to his wife, Urmila Kanitkar, in 2011. The couple has a daughter named Jizah. Addinath Kothare won the National Award for his directorial 'Paani' in 2019. Apart from direction, he also starred in the film along with Rucha Vaidya in the lead role. He will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus 'Ramayana' which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead roles.

As for the Urmia Kanitkar, the actress is known for films like Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, Autograph - Ek Japun Thevavi Ashi Lovestory, Duniyadari, Pyaar Vali Love Story and others. (ANI)