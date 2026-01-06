- Home
Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela recently enjoyed a special treat as Japanese chef Takamasa Osawa prepared his famous biryani for them, delighting the couple with his signature flavors and culinary skills.
Ram Charan and Upasana Expecting Second Child
Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela are set to become parents again, two years after welcoming their daughter Klin Kaara. Upasana’s baby bump photos have gone viral online, sparking excitement among fans. The couple has kept the celebrations private, but glimpses shared on social media have already created a buzz among followers.
Baby Shower Celebrations
After the baby shower, Upasana had stayed away from public events. The celebration was attended by Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Varun Tej’s families, marking a close-knit gathering. A short clip from the event went viral, and fans have been speculating about the baby’s gender. Many believe the couple is expecting a boy, adding to the excitement.
Special Biryani for the Family
Recently, the couple enjoyed a special culinary treat at home. Renowned Japanese chef Takamasa Osawa visited their residence and prepared his signature biryani for Ram Charan and Upasana. The chef shared glimpses of the preparation and serving on social media, delighting fans who loved seeing the family enjoying the flavorful feast together in a relaxed setting.
Upasana Hints at Twins
Adding more excitement, Upasana hinted that the couple might be expecting twins, calling it a “double surprise, double happiness.” Fans flooded social media with congratulations and speculations, saying a junior Ram Charan may be on the way. Upasana, who serves as Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, continues to balance her professional life along with her growing family.
Ram Charan’s Upcoming Movie
On the work front, Ram Charan is busy with his upcoming movie ‘Peddi’, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, with Shivarajkumar in an important role. Rumors suggest the movie is scheduled for release next March. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ram Charan back on the big screen, while also celebrating his growing family.
