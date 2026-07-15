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Lady Superstar in a powerful role...

Sources say Nayanthara's character will be the backbone of the story. The team has apparently already approached her, and she has given the green signal. With her massive popularity across South India, the team believes Nayanthara's entry will give the film a pan-India craze and also ensure good publicity in Tamil Nadu. However, we are still waiting for an official announcement. Meanwhile, Sukumar recently narrated the final script to Ram Charan, who is said to be completely happy with it.