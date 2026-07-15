Ram Charan and Nayanthara to Team Up for Sukumar's Next? Here's What Reports Say
Ram Charan and Sukumar's upcoming film is already generating massive excitement. Adding to the buzz, reports suggest that Nayanthara may join the highly anticipated project, making the star-studded collaboration even more exciting for fans.
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Mega fans are waiting eagerly...
Tollywood fans and general audiences are super excited for RC17. This is the crazy project from Mega Power Star Ram Charan and creative director Sukumar. Everyone believes only Sukumar can give Ram Charan the solid success he's looking for. Their last film together, 'Rangasthalam', smashed box office records and became an industry hit. Because of that, the expectations for this new project are sky-high.
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Who will be the heroine?
Fans are eagerly waiting for this crazy project to start. There's also a lot of discussion about who will be the heroine and play other important roles. Strong rumours suggest that Kiara Advani might star opposite Ram Charan for the third time. However, since their last two films together were disasters, many fans are apparently against this choice. So, Sukumar's team is reportedly looking at other actresses for the role.
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Sukumar brings Nayanthara into the picture?
The film will reportedly feature another powerful female role besides the main heroine. Buzz is that the team has roped in Nayanthara for this part. Lady Superstar Nayanthara will apparently play a very important character. Director Sukumar always gives a lot of importance to strong supporting roles that are crucial to the story, just like in his films 'Rangasthalam' and 'Pushpa'. Word is that he has created a similarly powerful and important character for 'RC17'.
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Lady Superstar in a powerful role...
Sources say Nayanthara's character will be the backbone of the story. The team has apparently already approached her, and she has given the green signal. With her massive popularity across South India, the team believes Nayanthara's entry will give the film a pan-India craze and also ensure good publicity in Tamil Nadu. However, we are still waiting for an official announcement. Meanwhile, Sukumar recently narrated the final script to Ram Charan, who is said to be completely happy with it.
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Sukumar's team does script work in America
Sukumar and his team are currently in America, working on the script to add more emotional depth to the story. The producers are planning to launch the film with a pooja ceremony in September or October this year. The movie will most likely start shooting around Dasara. Ram Charan, who recently delivered the massive blockbuster 'Peddi', is taking a short break and preparing for this shoot.
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