The 'Baywatch' franchise is expanding globally with a new reboot and its original catalogue heading to Prime Video in Canada, India, and Europe. The new series, starring Stephen Amell, will debut in 2027 under a new deal with Fremantle.

Global hit franchise 'Baywatch' is now set to head to Canada, India, and Europe, among other territories, following a new multi-territory deal between international distributor Fremantle and Prime Video, reported Variety. As part of this, the pact also includes the original series' complete back catalogue, including spin-off 'Baywatch Hawaii'.

Following the expansion, viewers in Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Benelux, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey, Canada, Latin America and India will be able to access the new and rebooted 12-episode season of the drama in 2027 along with the past seasons. Produced by Fremantle and Fox Entertainment, the show is set to debut in the US in January 2027. In the UK, it will land in Sky, considering the Comcast-owned broadcaster recently snapped up the rights to the show.

New and Returning Cast Announced

'Baywatch' will follow a new cast of lifeguards in the iconic red swimsuits as they patrol the world's most famous stretch of sand, navigating ocean dramas and even personal ones. Stephen Amell leads the series alongside Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale and Shay Mitchell as Trina, stated Variety.

Joining them are Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, Brooks Nader as Selene, David Chokachi as Cody Madison, and Livvy Dunne as Grace. On the other hand, original cast members Erike Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard are guest stars.

'A New Chapter for Baywatch'

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video to bring the new 'Baywatch' to audiences across multiple territories, while also giving fans the opportunity to revisit the original series they know and love. Few shows have made as big a splash or had such lasting cultural impact as 'Baywatch,' and this landmark deal marks a significant moment for one of the industry's most eagerly anticipated launches. The excitement surrounding the show has been incredible, and we can't wait for audiences to see what's in store. This is just the beginning of what we believe will be an exciting new chapter for 'Baywatch,'" said Michela Di Mondo, Fremantle's EVP for international distribution, as quoted by Variety.

While Fremantle is repping on international sales, Fox Entertainment Global holds domestic distribution rights. (ANI)