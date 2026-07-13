Rakul Preet Singh Serves Pure Ethnic Elegance in These 7 Stunning Desi Looks
Rakul Preet Singh's desi glam moments deserve a spot on every fashion mood board. Keep scrolling to know more!
Rakul Preet Sinh - The fashion icon
When it comes to merging deep-rooted traditional aesthetics with a sharp, contemporary edge, few do it quite like Rakul Preet Singh. Often hailed as one of the industry's most effortlessly beautiful actresses, the "Rakul Pretty Singh" moniker feels entirely earned every time she steps out.
The High-Fashion Sharara & Cape Combo
For an absolute masterclass in layering, Rakul commands attention in a dramatic three-piece outfit. She styles a plunging, embroidered bralette with bold, botanical-printed sharara pants, balancing the heavy patterns with an exquisite, floor-length metallic floor jacket. This fusion look perfectly captures her fearless approach to contemporary ethnic wear.
The Regal Purple Punjabi Kudi
Paying homage to her roots, Rakul keeps it vibrant yet inherently sophisticated in a rich, jewel-toned royal purple kurta set. The intricate gold gota patti and zari embroidery along the neckline and hem provide a striking contrast, while her choice of statement chaandbalis, braided half-up hair, and classic juttis complete the ultimate festive look.
Ivory Mirror-Work Glamour
Stepping out in a breathtaking off-white ensemble, Rakul sports a one-shoulder cropped blouse paired with a high-waisted, form-fitting skirt doused in intricate mirror-work and delicate embellishments. The look balances the timeless art of Indian embroidery with a daring, modern silhouette perfect for an upscale evening soirée.
The Dreamy Embroidered Anarkali
Channeling her inner "Desi Soul," Rakul looks angelic in a cream-toned, floor-sweeping Anarkali gown. The soft fabric is heavily punctuated by romantic floral embroidery in a rich crimson hue along the borders and sleeves. Complemented by a matching embroidered dupatta and statement jhumkas, it’s a timeless look wrapped in modern grace.
The Modernized Printed Saree
Proving that the classic saree can look entirely fresh, Rakul drapes a finely printed, geometric-patterned saree in earthy tones. To give the traditional six yards an ultra-modern twist, she clinches the waist with a sleek, metallic silver belt and pairs it with a structured sleeveless blouse, marrying bohemian charm with structured tailoring.
Shimmery Co-ord!
Rakul redefines the classic lehenga-choli by opting for a monochromatic, heavily sequined charcoal co-ord set. Featuring a plunging neckline, a closely tailored mermaid silhouette skirt, and a matching sheer dupatta draped casually over her arms, this look brings an unmistakable red-carpet, high-glam energy to ethnic wear.
Velvet Sophistication in Midnight Blue
Exuding effortless poise, Rakul opted for a deep navy blue velvet straight-cut kurta paired with an ethereal, translucent organza dupatta. The subtle gold motifs sprinkled across the velvet fabric add a touch of understated luxury, proving that sometimes, minimal styling and premium fabrics speak the loudest.
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