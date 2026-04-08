Rakul Preet Singh began dubbing for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', sharing a selfie on Instagram. The film, also starring Ayushmann Khuranna and Sara Ali Khan, has a new release date of May 15, 2026, moved up from its original March 2026 schedule.

Rakul Preet Singh Begins Dubbing for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

On Wednesday, actor Rakul Preet Singh stepped out in the city for the dubbing session of her upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared a candid selfie while dubbing for the film. She added a playful twist to her post with the caption: "Jab 'woh' do ho jaaye.. tab asli story shuru hoti hai" along with "Coming soooon".

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Film's New Release Date Announced

Featuring Ayushmann Khuranna, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra. The upcoming film, titled 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,' which was initially slated to hit theatres on March 4, 2026, around Holi, has now received a new release date. The makers have pushed the date forward, and the film is now set to release on May 15, 2026.

About the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Franchise

The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role.