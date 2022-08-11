Raksha Bandhan 2022: Yash to Kartik Aaryan, here’s how stars celebrated Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Several celebrities from South and the Hindi film industries took to social media on Thursday, sharing adorable pictures with their siblings. Some of them also gave a glimpse into their Rakhi celebrations.

It is that time of the year when celebrities from the Hindi and South film industries have been soaking in the spirit of the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The stars from the showbiz came together to wish their siblings a happy Rakhi, as well as gave us a sneak peek into their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Take a look at how the celebs celebrated the day of brother-sister bond.

Kartik Aaryan adorns his sister a lot! The actor wished his sister by sharing a slew of pictures and writing, “Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali ❤️@dr.kiki_” ALSO READ: From making rotis to push-ups on deck, Salman Khan's day out on board INS Visakhapatnam

Sharing a picture where his sister is tying him the Rakhi, Kannada superstar Yash wrote: “Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan@nandinirahulnaripella 🤗” ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

Telugu actor Nani shared an image of him and his sister Deepthi from his Rakhi celebrations. Sharing the picture, he wrote: "Happy Rakshabandhan to all the sisters and brothers out there. To more vineyards and more selfies this year akki Deepthi Ganta. Miss you."

Sonam Kapoor got a little nostalgic as she shared some throwback pictures from her wedding with her brothers. In the post, she wrote, “Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I’ve taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you’ve refused to call didi except my darling @jahaankapoor26 and @bhambhani_siddhant” taught her brothers how to party and in return, they refused to call her didi! So unfair! But she loves them no matter what. The Bollywood actress took a trip down memory lane and shared some throwback photos with her brothers. There are some childhood gems too.”

This year, Varun Dhawan could not meet his sisters, and thus, he shared a throwback picture. The photograph shows Varun sitting with his three sisters and flaunting his Rakhis.

Liger actor Ananya Panday had a fun Rakhi celebration with her family. The actor shared some adorable pictures from the celebrations where she posed with her brothers and sisters.

According to Parineeti Chopra, the best gifet her parents ever gave her, was her brother. The actor shared a picture with her brother on the occasion of Rakhi.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha also shared a picture with her brother Luv and Kush. The picture shows the trio sitting together comfortably and posing for the lends.

