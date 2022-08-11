Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the first Rakhi was tied to Lord Mahakal on Thursday at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

    Aug 11, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with pomp across the country. The special charm of this festival is visible in the temples too. Devotees of Lord Mahakal visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Thursday, to mark the celebrations of the festival. Since it was also the last day of the holy month of Sawan, a large number of devotees reached the temple to witness the Rakhi celebrations at the temple.

    A special Rakhi was made on order that was tied to Lord Mahakal. But before the Rakhi was tied, the priests at the temple performed the Bhasma Aarti at 3 AM on Thursday, as per the traditions.

    Like every Thursday, the doors of the sanctum were opened with chanting of mantras after which the ‘Abhishek’ was done with the ‘Panchdravaya’ comprising of water, milk, curd, honey, ghee and fruit juices.

    On the occasion, prasad of more than 2.15 lakh laddoos was offered to the Lord. Along with this, fruits and sweets were also offered to Baba Mahakal.

