    From making rotis to push-ups on deck, Salman Khan's day out on board INS Visakhapatnam

    First Published Aug 11, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    From cooking with the Indian Navy to doing push-ups and lifting weights, Bollywood actor Salman Khan had quite an eventful day at INS Visakhapatnam where he spent time with soldiers onboard.

    Image: Salman Khan PR

    Ahead of India’s Independence Day, Bollywood actor Salman Khan visited the INS Visakhapatnam recently, where he spent his entire day with the young officers of the Indian Navy. As India will be celebrating ‘Azadi Mahotsav’ of 75 years of independence, the celebrations at INS Visakhapatnam, the largest destroyer built in India, have started already. Amidst this, Salman, took out a day from his hectic schedule to spend time with the navy men who safeguard and secure the country.

    Image: Salman Khan PR

    As part of the celebrations, Salman Khan flurred the national flag on INS Visakhapatnam with the officers and young sailors followed by the singing of the national anthem and some fun activities.

    ALSO READ: Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava on ventilator following heart attack

    Image: Salman Khan PR

    The ‘Dabangg’ actor, Salman Khan, was seen doing push-ups and lifting weights with the Indian Navy’s soldiers. He also impressed everyone with his single-hand push-ups.

    ALSO READ: Mike Tyson blasts Hulu over 'Mike' series; Trevante Rhodes issues response

    Image: Salman Khan PR

    Apart from indulging in physical activities, Salman Khan showed off some of his cooking skills as well. The actor was seen cooking a special dish for all the officers and soldiers of the Indian Navy.

    Image: Salman Khan PR

    During his visit to the INS Visakhapatnam, Salman Khan also interacted with the Indian Navy soldiers. The young men in uniform shared their experiences with the actor from their training days, and also spoke of staying away from their families in order to protect the country.

    Image: Salman Khan PR

    Salman Khan, who took a tour of the state-of-the-art ship, was overwhelmed by the patriotism and courage of the armed forces of our country.

    Image: Salman Khan PR

    Meanwhile, INS Visakhapatnam has been equipped with medium and short-range guns. It also had anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits.

    Image: Salman Khan PR

    INS Visakhapatnam can accommodate a crew of more than 300 and has the capacity to travel at least 4,000 nautical miles at a time. The speciality of the ship is that it can carry out a typical 42-day mission with extended mission time in field operations.

