Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. Amid health and release rumours, his wife Radha Yadav has issued a clarification.
Rajpal Yadav has not been released from jail
After old videos went viral, rumors of Rajpal Yadav's release spread, but his family denied them. His wife, Radha, clarified he is not out of Tihar Jail. His bail hearing is set for Feb 16.
How is Rajpal Yadav's condition in Tihar Jail?
When asked about Rajpal's health, Radha said, "As far as I know, he is fine." This shows the family is in regular contact with the jailed actor-comedian.
Rajpal Yadav gets support from family and industry
An emotional Radha Yadav said, "Our family is united. We're grateful for the support from fans and the industry." She added many have helped but declined to name anyone at this time.
The case of Rajpal Yadav's ₹9 crore debt?
Rajpal Yadav faces a cheque bounce case of about ₹9 crore. He took a ₹5 crore loan in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata. The film flopped, and the debt grew to nearly ₹9 crore.
What's next in the Rajpal Yadav case?
Reports say ₹75 lakh has been deposited, but the court remains strict. Radha says, "We are confident he will be out soon. After that, Rajpal ji will clarify everything himself."
