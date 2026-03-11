Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra are now married. The couple solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil ceremony at their Bandra home, followed by a sundowner. The intimate event was attended by close friends, family, and celebs.

Intimate Wedding Ceremony

On Wednesday, Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra upgraded their relationship to a married couple. The couple got married at their Bandra home, followed by a sundowner. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. For the special occasion, Kritika wore a sindoor red coloured Chanderi sari from Cinnabar, woven from tussar silk. Gaurav opted for a custom Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala. After the ceremony, newlyweds Kritika and Gaurav stepped out of their residence and met with paps. They not only posed for the pictures but also distributed sweets to them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Star-Studded Guest List

The intimate celebrations were made even more special by the presence of close friends and family. Many guests also included personalities from the cricket and Bollywood fraternities. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the wedding with his wife, Hazel Keech, and their children, all dressed in traditional attire.Yuvraj and former pacer Ashish Nehra arrived at the same time. Seeing Yuvraj's children, Nehra was visibly thrilled. He picked up Yuvraj's son in his arms and cuddled him warmly. Veteran batter Virender Sehwag also marked his presence. He was seen dressed in a blue kurta paired with white pyjamas. Couples Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, and Amrita Arora-Shakeel Ladak, and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, too, attended the wedding ceremony of Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur.

About the Newlyweds

Kritika, renowned for her roles in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions. (ANI)