- Home
- Entertainment
- Rajpal Yadav Didn’t Get Money From Bollywood Stars? KRK Calls Celebs Support ‘Publicity’
Rajpal Yadav Didn’t Get Money From Bollywood Stars? KRK Calls Celebs Support ‘Publicity’
Rajpal Yadav is in Tihar Jail for a cheque bounce case. The case, which started with a loan of ₹5 crore, has now reached about ₹9 crore. Many Bollywood celebs, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonu Sood, announced their help.
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: ₹9 Crore Due, Actor in Tihar Jail
Comedy king Rajpal Yadav took a ₹5 crore loan in 2010 for his film 'Ata Pata Laapata'. The film flopped, and the debt grew to ₹9 crore. He was sent to Tihar Jail.
What did Rajpal Yadav's brother say about Bollywood celebs' help?
After Yadav's surrender, celebs offered help. But KRK called it a publicity stunt.
What did Rajpal Yadav's manager say?
Rajpal Yadav's manager Goldie stated that many stars like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have come forward to help, which the actor has sincerely appreciated.
What is Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case, when did the legal battle start?
The case is from 2010 when Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore for his film. After 7 cheques bounced, he was jailed.
Rajpal Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh, but arrest was not averted
Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh by Oct 2025, but the court noted most of the debt was unpaid. In Feb 2025, he was ordered to surrender and was sent to Tihar Jail.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.