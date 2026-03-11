James Wan ('The Conjuring') is set to direct the US remake of the Korean film 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil'. Original star Don Lee will also star and produce alongside Sylvester Stallone's Balboa Productions and Wan's Atomic Monster.

James Wan, known for directing films like 'The Conjuring' and 'Fast & Furious 7' is set to direct the reimagined version of the iconic Korean movie 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil', reported Variety. Don Lee, the star of the original, critically acclaimed South Korean film, is also attached to the project. The movie also starred Kim Mu-yeol and Kim Sung-kyu in the lead roles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Wan has directed several box office hits, including 'The Conjuring,' 'Insidious,' and 'Saw,' many of which spurred franchises. He is also one of the only directors with two films that have earned over 1 billion USD at the worldwide box office, which includes 'Furious 7' and 'Aquaman.'

In the original 2019 "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil," which premiered at Cannes, a gangster and a cop team up to ensnare a serial killer. Brian Helgeland, the Oscar-winning writer of 'Mystic River' and 'LA Confidential,' wrote the original draft and will serve as an executive producer, with Shay Hatten writing the screenplay. Wan will produce the film with Michael Clear for his company, Atomic Monster. Don Lee is also producing, via Big Punch Global, alongside Sylvester Stallone and D. Matt Geller, via Balboa Productions, Chris Lee, via B&C Group, and Jang Won-seok, CEO of BA Entertainment.

New 'Paranormal Activity' Film in the Works

James Wan is also producing the next instalment of the 'Paranormal Activity' franchise. Paramount Pictures has announced that the next instalment in the 'Paranormal Activity' franchise will release on May 21, 2027. The untitled film is directed by Ian Tuason, with plot details being kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This will mark the eighth entry in the franchise, which began in 2007 with Oren Peli's ultra-low-budget original. The film's success helped popularise the found-footage genre and established the franchise as one of the most profitable in modern horror cinema. (ANI)