Preity Zinta celebrated her husband Gene Goodenough's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling him the 'center of my universe'. Hrithik Roshan also wished him. The actress is set to make her Bollywood comeback with 'Lahore 1947'.

Actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday took to Instagram and penned a beautiful birthday wish for her husband Gene Goodenough. Calling Gene the "best father, best husband and best friend", Preity wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one that is the center of my universe, the wind beneath my wings and my silver lining in a cloudy sky . Thank you for being the best father, best husband and my best friend. Love you to the moon & back #Ting #HappyBirthday #Patiparmeshwar."

Actor Hrithik Roshan also dropped a birthday wish for Gene. "Happy birthday Gene," Hrithik commented.

Preity and Gene tied the knot in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions. The film was officially announced in October 2023, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.It is slated to release this year. (ANI)