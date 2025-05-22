Rajkummar Rao vs Ayushmann Khurrana: Check net worth, hit movies and others
Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana are two of Bollywood's most beloved actors. But who's ahead in terms of earnings and hit films? Find out in this interesting comparison
| Published : May 22 2025, 08:20 AM
1 Min read
Rajkummar Rao's Bheed is ready for release. Here, we compare his career and net worth with his competitor, Ayushmann Khurrana.
Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha, directed by Dibakar Banerjee.
Rajkummar Rao's hit films include Stree, Queen, Kai Po Che, and more. His highest-grossing film is Stree 2.
Rajkummar Rao charges between 6 to 8 crores per movie. His net worth is estimated to be between 80 to 90 crores.
Rajkummar Rao has received a National Film Award and several Filmfare Awards.
Ayushmann Khurrana is multi-talented. Before films, he was an RJ and then entered the world of television.
Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, which became a hit.
Ayushmann Khurrana's hit films include Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, and more.
Ayushmann Khurrana's total assets are estimated to be around 80 crore rupees. His current net worth could be between 90 to 100 crores.
Ayushmann has won Filmfare awards for Best Male Playback Singer and Best Actor. Rajkummar and Ayushmann have similar net worths.
