The release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf has been under dispute. The makers had decided to release it on OTT instead of theaters due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. But PVR filed a case against filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's production company Maddock Films. Now the Bombay High Court has ruled in favor of PVR, saying that the film will be released in theaters first and then streamed on OTT as per the rules. According to reports, the film is releasing in theaters on May 23.

What is the whole matter related to the film Bhool Chuk Maaf?

Let us tell you that Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf was scheduled to release in theaters on the scheduled date i.e. May 9. But the filmmakers decided to release the film directly on the OTT platform due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. Accordingly, the film was to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from May 16. Meanwhile, PVR filed a case of 60 crores against the production house of Bhool Chuk Maaf, Maddock Films, seeing its loss. PVR said that releasing the film on OTT instead of theaters could cause huge losses. In such a situation, the Bombay High Court had heard the matter and also stayed the OTT release of the film. The court said that the film can be streamed on OTT about 6-8 weeks after its release in theatres, as is the rule. Now the court has said in its decision that Bhool Chuk Maaf can be streamed on Prime Video on June 6, two weeks after its theatrical release on May 23.

Bhool Chuk Maaf will release in theaters on May 23

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf will now be released in theaters on May 23. The trailer of the film Bhool Chuk Maaf, made under the banner of Maddock Films, was also released recently. Along with this, the song of the film has also been revealed. The film is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from Rajkumar-Wamiqa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain are in lead roles in the film.