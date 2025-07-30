- Home
Rajkummar Rao finds himself in legal hot water as a non-bailable warrant has been issued over a 2017 FIR tied to his film Behen Hogi Teri, nearly eight years after its release. The development comes after the actor reportedly missed a court hearing.
Rajkummar Rao Legal Trouble Explained
In 2017, an FIR was filed against actors Rajkummar Rao, director Nitin Kakkar, producer Amul Vikas Mohle, and co-star Shruti Haasan after complaint popcorn pertaining to film posters and a scene from Behen Hogi Teri, depicting Rao in full Lord Shiva get-up, slippers and all, astride a motorcycle, which apparently hurt some viewer's religious sentiments in Jalandhar.
Non‑Bailable Warrant Issued
Rajkummar Rao had already obtained an anticipatory bail since the trouble appeared when he failed to appear for a court hearing. Therefore, the Jalandhar court issued a non-bailable warrant against him-the signal that the whole legal matter had gone a step up and with an urgent need of his appearing.
Surrender and Bail Granted
On 29th July, 2025, Rajkummar Rao appeared around 4 PM in the Jalandhar court. He appeared masked and in subdued style, surrendering before Judge Srijan Shukla, who consequently granted him conditional bail shortly after. The hearing was then adjourned to reassemble on 30th July.
Why the Warrant Was Issued
Actually, it was his non-appearance which took the legal escalation: the earlier hearing's non-appearance of Rao prompted the issue of a non-bailable warrant, notwithstanding the earlier status of bail in his favor.
Address confusion as defense: His lawyer argued summons were mistakenly sent to the wrong address (one in Gurgaon), while Rao resided in Mumbai, hence he never received them and unknowingly missed his court date.
Rajkumar Rao Defense
Rajkummar Rao's defense underlines that the film was certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a UA certificate, implying the portrayal hadn't been flagged as objectionable by statutory reviewers—raising questions about post-release controversies around certified content.
Roots of Controversy
Rajkummar Rao found himself at the center of a legal controversy eight years after the release of Behen Hogi Teri, on account of allegations of having hurt religious sentiments. His non-appearance in court led to a non-bailable warrant, although he later surrendered and was granted bail. The case illustrates the fine line artists walk between creative license and religious respect and the serious legal consequences that may arise if procedural nitpicking-non-receipt of summons through improper address-is overlooked.