Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced they're expecting their first child. The couple shared the joyful news via Instagram, alongside launching their new production house, KAMPA Film.

Star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are elated to embark on the new chapter of their lives as parents.

On Wednesday, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to social media and announced their pregnancy via a joint Instagram post.

The couple posted a cute graphic picture with a cradle in the middle. The text on the image read, "Baby on the way."



"Elated," Rajkummar and Patralekhaa simply captioned the post.

As soon as the duo shared the good news, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and sent their best wishes to the mom-to-be and dad-to-be.

"Congratulations!! God bless," Politician and actor Smriti Irani commented.

"Congratulations!!!! Such happy news (red heart emojis) cannot wait," Actor Soha Ali Khan wrote.

The couple tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film 'Citylights' in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple recently launched their own production house, KAMPA Film. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them."We've always believed in the power of storytelling," said Patralekhaa.

"With KAMPA, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world."Rajkummar Rao added, "For Patralekhaa and I, KAMPA is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We've always believed in the magic of storytelling, and KAMPA gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We're excited to take this step together." (ANI)