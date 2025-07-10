Rajkummar Rao to Kiara Advani: Celeb pregnancy announcements in 2025
Several Bollywood and TV stars welcomed babies in 2025. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra are among the stars expecting their first child. Find out who's expecting!
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's cryptic post hinted at a new family member.
27
The couple shared a crib photo with 'Baby on the Way,' captioned with a simple 'Happy.'
37
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are another Bollywood couple expecting in 2025.
47
TV actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their second child, after their son in 2023.
57
Punjabi singer Milind Gaba and Priya Beniwal welcomed twins in May.
67
Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her second child on June 19, 2025.
77
Parambrata Chatterjee and Pia, married in November 2023, welcomed a son in June 2025.
Top Stories