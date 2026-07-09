Rajesh Sharma to Shahid Kapoor: 7 Actors Who Endured Painful Injuries on Set
From venomous insect bites to life-threatening accidents, several Bollywood actors have suffered shocking injuries while filming. Here's a look at seven stars whose dedication to their craft came at a painful personal cost.
7 Actors Who Suffered Serious On-Set Injuries
Action sequences and demanding roles often push actors beyond their limits. While audiences enjoy the final product on screen, many stars have suffered painful and sometimes life-threatening injuries during filming. Here's a look at seven actors who endured serious accidents while working on their films.
1. Rajesh Sharma
Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma was recently hospitalised after reportedly suffering a venomous insect or spider bite while shooting for an upcoming Prabhas film at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. What initially appeared to be a minor bite developed into a severe infection, causing swelling, high fever, and breathing difficulties. He is now stable and recovering.
2. Amitabh Bachchan
One of Bollywood's most infamous on-set accidents occurred during the filming of Coolie. While performing a fight sequence with Puneet Issar, Amitabh Bachchan mistimed a jump and suffered a severe abdominal injury that led to massive internal bleeding. The actor underwent multiple surgeries and made a remarkable recovery after months of treatment.
3. Sushant Singh Rajput
To portray Mahendra Singh Dhoni convincingly in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput underwent extensive cricket training. During practice, he reportedly fractured his ribs while perfecting Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot but continued preparing for the demanding role.
4. Shahid Kapoor
While filming Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey, Shahid Kapoor suffered several injuries, including a deep wrist cut and multiple bruises during action sequences. Despite the setbacks, he completed the shoot and delivered one of the most acclaimed performances of his career.
5. Aamir Khan
During the shoot of Dangal, Aamir Khan pushed himself through physically exhausting training and long shooting schedules. The intense workload reportedly led to severe dehydration and exhaustion, causing him to collapse on the set before production was temporarily halted.
6. Hrithik Roshan
Known for performing many of his own stunts, Hrithik Roshan sustained a serious injury while shooting Bang Bang. The physically demanding action scenes required medical attention, adding to the list of injuries the actor has faced throughout his career.
7. Salman Khan
Salman Khan suffered a ligament injury while filming action scenes for Wanted. Despite the pain, the actor continued shooting several stunt sequences himself, reinforcing his reputation for handling physically challenging roles with determination.
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