Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 fans will have to wait a little longer as the makers have postponed the show's premiere. Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality series will now debut with a new release date.

Fans eagerly waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will have to wait a little longer. The makers have postponed the premiere of Rohit Shetty's popular stunt-based reality show by a week. While the delay has disappointed viewers, the excitement surrounding the new season remains high, thanks to its star-studded contestant lineup and thrilling challenges.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When will Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiere?

The upcoming season was originally scheduled to premiere on July 25, 2026. However, the makers have now confirmed that the show will debut on August 1, 2026, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors and JioHotstar.

Announcing the new premiere date, the official social media handles shared a fresh promo with the caption: "Lagegi jaan ki baazi, kyunki shuru ho raha hai darr ka naya daur! Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, starting from 1st August, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM, only on Colors and Jio Hotstar." Rohit Shetty will once again return as the host, guiding contestants through adrenaline-pumping tasks.

Meet the contestants of Season 15

This season features an impressive mix of television stars and digital personalities. The contestant lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avinash Mishra, Jasmin Bhasin, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhat, and social media sensation Orry (Orhan Awatramani).

Known for its high-risk stunts and intense competition, Khatron Ke Khiladi continues to be one of Indian television's most popular reality shows. Contestants will face physically demanding and mentally challenging tasks designed to test their courage, endurance, and determination. With Rohit Shetty at the helm and a strong celebrity lineup, Season 15 promises plenty of action, entertainment, and edge-of-the-seat moments when it finally premieres on August 1.