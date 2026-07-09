Filmmaker and choreographer Ahmed Khan has clarified that there is no rift between him and Shahid Kapoor despite the two not working together for several years. Speaking about their long association, Ahmed said their careers have simply taken different directions, with both choosing projects that align with their individual creative vision.

Ahmed played a significant role in Shahid's early career, choreographing his first on-screen appearance in the popular Aryans music video Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra. Their collaboration continued with Ishq Vishk, where Ahmed worked as a choreographer, before he later directed Shahid in Fool & Final. He also produced Paathshala, which featured the actor.

According to Ahmed, both of them are currently pursuing different styles of filmmaking, making collaboration difficult at this stage rather than impossible.

A Reunion Is Possible if the Right Story Comes Along

Although the duo has not reunited professionally in recent years, Ahmed remains optimistic about working with Shahid again. He believes everything depends on finding a script that excites both of them creatively.

He shared that once they are on the same page regarding the kind of films they want to make, another collaboration could happen naturally. Ahmed expressed confidence that Shahid would be open to a project if it genuinely matched both their sensibilities. For now, however, he described the chances as "fifty-fifty."

His comments suggest that the lack of collaboration is purely a matter of timing and creative alignment rather than any personal differences.

Childhood Friendship Continues Despite Busy Lives

Ahmed also reflected on his decades-long friendship with Shahid, revealing that they became close when he was 11 years old and Shahid was just seven. While they no longer meet as often because of hectic schedules and changing lifestyles, he stressed that their bond still exists.

He admitted that the entertainment industry introduces people to new friendships constantly, making it easy to lose touch with old companions. However, Ahmed said he has now found his closest friends at home—his sons, Azaan and Subhaan.

As both have grown up, conversations at home increasingly revolve around cinema, filmmaking and the changing landscape of the industry. Ahmed enjoys discussing new ideas with them and considers them his biggest companions today.

Even though Ahmed Khan and Shahid Kapoor are currently focused on different creative journeys, the filmmaker has made it clear that the door remains open for another collaboration whenever the right project brings them together.